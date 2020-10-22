News Milan Ultime notizie

Celtic-Milan, le probabili scelte di Stefano Pioli

La probabile formazione del Milan in Europa League.

di Redazione Il Milanista
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 21: Stefano Pioli, manager of AC Milan track side as he watches his players on the Celtic Park pitch for a player walk round ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group H stage match between AC Milan and Celtic at Celtic Park on October 21, 2020 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)
MILANO –  Stasera il Milan scende in campo per la prima giornata di Europa League contro il Celtic. Queste la probabile formazione schierata dal tecnico Stefano Pioli.

MILAN (4-2-3-1) G. Donnarumma; Dalot, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Castillejo, Diaz, Krunic; Ibrahimovic

