Celtic-Milan, le pagelle di Tiziano Crudeli

Le pagelle di Celtic Glasgow-Milan, prima sfida del girone di Europa League.
di Redazione Il Milanista
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 22: Diego Laxalt of Celtic is tackled by Sandro Tonali of AC Milan and Diogo Dalot of AC Milan during the UEFA Europa League Group H stage match between Celtic and AC Milan at Celtic Park on October 22, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)
MILANO – Ecco le pagelle dei rossoneri a cura di Tiziano Crudeli per la sfida fra Milan e Celtic.
DONNARUMMA – 6
DALOT – 5,5
KJAER – 6,5
ROMAGNOLI – 6
THEO HERNANDEZ – 6,5
TONALI – 5,5
KESSIE – 6,5
KRUNIC – 6,5
BRAHIM DIAZ – 6,5
CASTILLEJO – 6,5
IBRAHIMOVIC – 6,5
LEAO – 5,5
BENNACER – 6,5
HAUGE – 6,5
