Celtic, Lennon: “Edouard? Dubito che starà bene per giovedì”
Le parole di Neil Lennon, tecnico del Chelsea.
di Redazione Il Milanista
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 02: Neil Lennon Head Coach of Celtic congratulates Odsonne Edouard of Celtic as he comes off the pitch during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Hamilton Academical at Celtic Park Stadium on August 02, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
MILANO – Neil Lennon, allenatore del Celtic, si è così espresso a Celtic TV della possibile assenza del bomber di squadra, Odsonne Edouard, nel match di giovedì sera contro il Milan: “Edouard è stato in quarantena per due settimane. Ha fatto degli esami cardiaci e del sangue e vedremo come sta. Non si è allenato per quasi 15 giorni ed è tornato solo venerdì. Dubito che starà bene per giovedì”.