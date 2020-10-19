News Milan Ultime notizie

Celtic, Lennon: “Edouard? Dubito che starà bene per giovedì”

Le parole di Neil Lennon, tecnico del Chelsea.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 02: Neil Lennon Head Coach of Celtic congratulates Odsonne Edouard of Celtic
Celtic, parla Lennon

MILANO – Neil Lennon, allenatore del Celtic, si è così espresso a Celtic TV della possibile assenza del bomber di squadra, Odsonne Edouard, nel match di giovedì sera contro il Milan: “Edouard è stato in quarantena per due settimane. Ha fatto degli esami cardiaci e del sangue e vedremo come sta. Non si è allenato per quasi 15 giorni ed è tornato solo venerdì. Dubito che starà bene per giovedì”.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – OCTOBER 17: Celtic players huddle prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on October 17, 2020
