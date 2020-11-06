News Milan

Europa League, gli highlights di Milan 0-3 Lille [VIDEO]

Gli highlights di Milan-Lille, sfida vinta per 0 a 3 dai francesi.

di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 05: Renato Sanches of LOSC Lille competes for the ball with Diaz Brahim of AC Milan during the UEFA Europa League Group H stage match between AC Milan and LOSC Lille at San Siro Stadium on November 5, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0 
Europa League, gli highlights di Milan 0-3 Lille

MILANO – Gli highlights di Milan-Lille, sfida valida per la terza giornata dei gironi di Europa League e vinta per 0 a 3 dai francesi, sono visibili al seguente link: https://www.acmilan.com/it/news/videos/highlights/2020-11-05/milan-lille-europa-league-2020-21-gli-highlights

MILAN, ITALY – NOVEMBER 05: Yusuf Yazici (L) of LOSC Lille scores his second goal during the UEFA Europa League Group H stage match between AC Milan and LOSC Lille at San Siro Stadium on November 5, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy