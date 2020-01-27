Magni: “Rebic promette grande pericolosità…”

Il portale del tifoso del Milan: Ultime notizie rossonere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci su AcMilan by IlMilanista.it
BRESCIA, ITALY - JANUARY 24: Ante Rebic of AC Milan celebrates a victory at the end of the Serie A match between Brescia Calcio and AC Milan at Stadio Mario Rigamonti on January 24, 2020 in Brescia, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
MILANO – Alfredo Magni, intervenuto a Radio Sportiva, si è espresso su Rebic, match winner sia contro l’Udinese che contro il Brescia: “E’ un calciatore che deve giocare, è un misto quantità-qualità e sotto rete è sempre pericoloso. Ha già risolto due gare del Milan”.